Irmo pastor catches monster catfish on Lake Murray

Another shot of the catfish in a 70-gallon cooler. (Source: Krista Vaughn)

Irmo pastor Thomas Vaughan caught a 70+ pound catfish on Lake Murray on Tuesday night .

Vaughan, a pastor at Beacon Church on Royal Tower Drive, was fishing on his boat near Dreher Island State Park when he landed the estimated 73-pound Blue Catfish.

Vaughan's wife Krista said he fishes at night for 'quiet time.'

After reeling the fish in, Vaughan had to put one arm in its mouth and his other hand under its gills and clasp his fingers together just to get it into the boat.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a 109-pound blue catfish was caught in the Cooper River just below Lake Moultrie in 1991. That state record still stands.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.