One SCHP trooper's simple act of character changed this young man's life forever

Behind the gold badge in the Palmetto State is a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. Each has their own story on what led them down the career path to serve and protect.

But one new trooper says it was a heartwarming act of kindness that made up his mind as a young boy.

His story begins with a picture he took with a trooper when he was 7 or 8 years old.? Joseph Ragsdale was the boy who met Sgt. Quest Hallman when Ragsdale and his mother, Robin, got in a minor crash in Lexington County. Hallman responded.

Ragsdale says he was so impressed by how kind Hallman was to him -- in what was seemingly a routine call -- that he took that fateful photo with him and decided he’d be a trooper one day.

Last week, Hallman was there to see Ragsdale graduate to the Highway Patrol.

“But it meant a lot to me, you know, at the graduation to know that I worked my hardest through the 21 weeks and I felt like to me, that was a reward," Ragsdale said.

"I’m a proud mom, and I love my son -- emotionally -- and like any moms whose son is going out there to serve and protect our country, or the state of South Carolina, you worry when he leaves out the door if he’s going to come home at night," Robin said.

Troopers say this is the highest example of recruiting through character and influencing young people while on the job.

A Highway Patrol spokesman says there had been a shortage of troopers, but this recent class that just graduated training was large. There were 62 who became troopers, and there will be another class starting in January.

