Voting begins for vacancy on Columbia City Council after Plaugh's death

Absentee voting has begun to fill a vacancy on Columbia City Council following the death of former Councilwoman Leona Plaugh.

Daniel Rickenmann, a former two-term Columbia City councilman, and Jessica Lathren, a businesswoman, are both seeking to fill Plaugh's District 4 seat after the former councilwoman's death from cancer earlier this year.

Plaugh, a lifelong resident of Columbia, served as assistant city manager for 12 years and two years as city manager, leaving in 2003 to establish two small businesses. Seven years later, in 2010, she was elected to represent her district.

If elected, Lathren or Rickenmann will fill out Plaugh's term, which is set to expire in 2017.

"The good news is I don't really know many of them very well at all, so the good news is it'll be building brand new relationships when I walk in the door on January 3," Lathren said.

The special election for the seat will be held on January 3.

