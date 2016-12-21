Welcome to the Bojangles' WIS News 10 Sunrise Birthday Club!
Birthday Club members will receive on-the-air birthday greetings from the WIS News 10 Sunrise Team, 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays.
Send a non-returnable picture to WIS and remember to mail it early. All pictures must be received at least two weeks before you want them to be on WIS Sunrise. Send pictures along with name, age, birth date and hometown to:
WIS Sunrise Birthday Club
P. O. Box 367
Columbia, SC 29202
Or e-mail your picture along with the name of the birthday person, his/her age, actual birth date and hometown to birthdayclub@wistv.com.
Pictures received via mail or email that are less than two weeks from birthday may not make it on the air!
NOTE: Club members must reside in the WISTV viewing area to receive on-air mentions.
