Hardin selected as new River Bluff football coach

River Bluff now has a new head coach for their football team.

Blair Hardin was hired on Tuesday by the Lexington One school board to take over the Gators football program.

Hardin will also be the school’s second athletics director behind former River Bluff head coach David Bennett, who will now serve as the Director of Athletics for Lexington One.

This past season, Hardin led North Myrtle Beach to an 11-2 record before falling to Chapin in the Lower State semifinals.

Hardin will enter his 10th year as a head coach with an overall record of 82-34.

