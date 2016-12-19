20,000 invade Midlands town of 100 for Christmas parade

Crowds gather for the 2016 Boykin Christmas Parade. (Source: Palmetto Weekend)

Over the weekend, 20,000 people descended upon the Kershaw County town of Boykin for its 23rd annual Christmas parade.

According to the U.S. Census, Boykin has approximately 100 residents.

WATCH highlights from the parade from our friends at Palmetto Weekend here.

