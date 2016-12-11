12 student inmates earn associate degrees - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

12 student inmates earn associate degrees

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Some South Carolina inmates are taking advantage of a program that helps them further their education.

On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections held a commencement ceremony for student inmates in the Columbia International University Prison Initiative program.

CIU President Dr. Bill Jones presented Associate of Arts degrees to 12 graduates at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

"It's amazing to see our graduates from start to finish.  When they first come to us as students and to see the development and the growth that they gain from our program.  And to also see how god uses them to minister to their fellow inmates,” Andre Melvin, the prison initiative for CIU said.

Since the start of the program, 124 men and women have graduated serving in over 20 SCDC institutions. 

