Sumter coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Sumter County Coroner has identified the man killed in the officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Sumter.

The coroner identified the man as 35-year-old Waltki Cermoun Williams of Sumter. An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning for Williams in Newberry.

Sumter Police's Public Information Officer Tonyia McGirt says officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Sumter Mall around 9:30 Saturday night. We are told a woman was afraid to go outside the mall after her estranged boyfriend who threatened to kill her was seen outside pointing a gun at her car. According to law enforcement records, she had been trying to end the relationship for the past two months without success.

A chase ensued from Sumter mall to the corner or Miller and Guignard where shots were fired.

Officers say when they got on the scene, they recognized a red SUV as the truck that was described in the 911 calls. The driver led police on a chase that ended in a collision with two other cars at the intersection of Miller Road and Guignard Drive. Officers say Williams got out of the SUV and attempted to run away.

According to McGirt, there was a brief struggle and then an exchange of gunfire between Williams and officers that ended with Williams being fatally shot. That shooting is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The officers were not injured.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved,” Police Chief Russell F. Roark III said. “This incident shows the devastating, far-reaching effects of domestic violence on individuals, families, law enforcement, the Sumter community and the state as a whole. Our sympathies are with all those who are affected.”

According to court documents, Williams had numerous arrests in Sumter County, including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.

There have now been 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina this year, according to SLED. In 2015, there were 48.

