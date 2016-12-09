Orangeburg Co. deputies seek suspect who tried to steal ATM

Investigators are searching for a suspect who attempted to take an ATM from a business in Bowman.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker, a witness called 911 after 3 a.m. on November 25 to report the incident as it was taking place.

The witness told officials the suspect driving a green truck backed up to the front doors of an Exxon gas station on Homestead Road near I-26 before smashing the glass out of the door.

Several attempts were made to steal the ATM only to destroy the machine and severely damage the structure of the building.

Deputies arrived minutes later and blocked the truck bearing a Kentucky license plate to prevent the suspect from driving away. However, the suspect ran away.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

You may also call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.

