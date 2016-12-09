Students evacuate school bus following breakdown on interstate

A group of students had to evacuate a school bus Friday afternoon after it broke down near Greystone Boulevard.

According to Richland One spokeswoman Karen York, the bus pulled over after another motorist told the driver about a cloud of smoke that appeared to be coming from the vehicle.

Students were directed by the bus driver to evacuate the bus. A second bus was dispatched to take the students back to school.

York tells WIS the fuel injector on the bus caused the smoke.

