WIS Salutes Sgt. Sean Wooten

WIS is honored to salute the service and sacrifice of Sgt. Sean Wooten.

Wooten served two tours in Iraq and was scheduled to deploy again in April. Wooten was killed recently when a car crashed into his car as he was headed to work at Mc Grady Training Center.

Wooten was a leader in church and in school with J-ROTC and he continued that leadership by serving in the Army National Guard.

Those who know him say Wooten loved his family and his country. He leaves behind a wife and a young son, Hunter.

He will certainly be missed but his service to our country will never be forgotten.

