Rep. Lucas re-elected South Carolina House speaker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House has re-elected Rep. Jay Lucas as the chamber's leader for another two years.

Lucas was sworn in Tuesday as House speaker after his colleagues unanimously elected him. He was unopposed for the chamber's top post.

The Hartsville attorney ascended to the position in October 2014 after former Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to campaign spending violations. The House officially elected Lucas two months later, making him the first speaker ever from rural Darlington County.

Lucas said Tuesday he's "going to be excited and enthusiastic every day" he walks into the chamber, and he encouraged his colleagues to take the same approach. He ended his speech saying, "Let's get busy."

GOP Rep. Tommy Pope of York was re-elected House Speaker pro tem. He too was unopposed.

