'We're voicing our opinion too': Group rallies to support Confederate flag

Demonstrators rallied with Confederate flags on sidewalks at John C. Calhoun Drive and Russell Street. (Source: Martha Rose Brown/ Times & Democrat)

A group of Confederate flag supporters positioned themselves on the sidewalks around the Edisto River Creamery on Saturday, according to a report from the Times & Democrat.

"We're here to voice our opinion too," said the S.C. Secessionist Party leader James Bessenger of Charleston.

"It was brought to our attention that the owner of the Edisto Creamery wanted to take down the battle flag," Bessenger said.

About 15 supporters of the Confederate flag were holding flags of their own as they flanked the restaurant on the sidewalks.

Bessenger said the group's permit through the City of Orangeburg allows them to demonstrate until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tommy Daras, owner of the Edisto River Creamery, attempted to remove to Confederate flag from a flagpole situated in front of his restaurant on John C. Calhoun Drive about three weeks ago.

However, that effort was stopped by the Rivers Bridge Camp #842 Sons of Confederate Veterans, the group that says the small parcel of land, where the flagpole sits, belongs to them.

