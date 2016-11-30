Lott responds to US DOJ action in SC student's suit against 'disturbing schools' law

The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son's phone until he responds to his father's message.
Seat belts, headlights and mirrors will most likely be required for golf carts in Carolina Beach by 2018.
Burned remains found on the mother's farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
A Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the sheriff's department.
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that occurred just off Highway 302 Tuesday evening.
Walter became an honorary police officer and on Tuesday was the chief for the day.
The Columbia Fire Department reports a workshop was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night.
Crews from the Columbia Fire Department worked to put out a house fire on Gervais Street Tuesday night.
