Woman dies 1 week after crash

A Lower Richland County woman has died from injuries suffered in a car crash.

Erica Wortham was involved in a single-vehicle crash early in the morning of November 19. She was taken to the hospital after the crash, where she died on Sunday, November 27.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Trotter Road, near Old Leesburg Road. Her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Coroner Gary Watts said Wortham died of trauma to the head and chest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

