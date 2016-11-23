Who will be SC's next lieutenant governor? Political intrigue surrounds succession plan

Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she's posted historic fundraising numbers in her pursuit of the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she's posted historic fundraising numbers in her pursuit of the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton has officially entered the South Carolina governor's race.More >>
Former labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton has officially entered the South Carolina governor's race.More >>
Legislators voted in favor of firing the director of South Carolina's Department of Public Safety through the state budget.More >>
Legislators voted in favor of firing the director of South Carolina's Department of Public Safety through the state budget.More >>
Among the findings: Republican-leaning "red" states, based on how they voted in the 2016 presidential election, fared worse than Democratic-leaning "blue" states.More >>
Among the findings: Republican-leaning "red" states, based on how they voted in the 2016 presidential election, fared worse than Democratic-leaning "blue" states.More >>
President Donald Trump relies on tape to keep his famous long ties from unraveling in the wind.More >>
President Donald Trump relies on tape to keep his famous long ties from unraveling in the wind.More >>