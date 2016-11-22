Opportunities to give this holiday season

Here is a list of some of the opportunities in the Midlands people can donate to so that local needy families can have a Merry Christmas.

Families Helping Families: Donations are still being accepted. Click here for more information.

Salvation Army: Requesting donations and volunteers. Click here for details.

Operation Santa Claus: The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you drop your new, unwrapped toys at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office located at 550 Wilson Road, Newberry, before December 15.

Toys for Tots: Drop off locations throughout Midlands. Donations of unwrapped toys. Click here for details.

Happy Wheels: Provides toys for kids in children's hospitals throughout SC. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at The Haven Coffee House (121 E Main St., Lexington); The Local Buzz (141 S Shandon St., Columbia); Revente (737 Saluda Ave, Columbia); Dutch Fork Middle School. All donations that are given locally will stay local. For more information on Happy Wheels click here.

City of Columbia Police Department Shop With A Cop: assisting 18 kids from Columbia schools to buy gifts for their families. Officers take the kids shopping on December 17. Donations can be made to the Columbia Police Foundation c/o Shop With a Cop. Click here to donate online or send a check to Columbia Police Foundation, 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201.

Sumter Police Department Cram-A-Cruiser: Officer and police cruiser accepting donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each Saturday through Dec. 17 at Walmart, 1238 Broad St. Donation boxes will remain inside Walmart and at the Dollar General at North Guignard Drive and Adams Avenue during the drive so that toys can be dropped off during normal business hours. A box also will be located at the Sumter Law Enforcement Center, 107 E. Hampton Ave. All donations will remain in the Sumter community. For more information or to make a donation, contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

Be a Santa to a Senior: now through December 10, 2016 and take an ornament from Christmas trees at Chick-fil-A (229 Bush River Road) and Pink Sorbet (2726 Devine Street). Return the gift to to the location where the ornament was taken, unwrapped, and attach the ornament that displays the senior’s name. Volunteers will then collect the unwrapped gifts, wrap them on December 12th, and deliver the gifts to area seniors on December 14th.

Vets' Christmas Charity Ride: Accepting donations of gifts to be given to patients at Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia. Donations of gifts will be accepted at Carolina Honda Powerhouse, 901 Buckner Road, Columbia. Donations must be delivered prior to ride beginning at 2 p.m. on December 11. Snacks, baked goods, and cookies accepted. Call 803-252-3381 or email jwertman@carolinahonda.com

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Stuff a SWAT Truck: Dec. 14, donations of new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable goods, and also coats for children that can be either new or like new. Donations can be made at the OCSO at 1520 Ellis Avenue or by presenting it to any officer a donor may meet this Christmas season. For more information, call 803-531-4647.

Lexington Police Fill the MRAP for Toys for Tots: Toys For Tots donations will be accepted until December 9, 2016 and can also be dropped off at the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington on week days during business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Toys For Tots Fill The MRAP schedule includes events on the following days and times:

December 7, 2016 Walmart 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

December 9, 2016 Target 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Palmetto Place Children's Shelter has a variety of needs. Click here to contribute.

For more personal opportunities, contact your local church or civic organization.

