Kanye West's Dec. 9 Colonial Life Arena date canceled

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo. Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kanye West fans in Columbia may be disappointed to learn the infamous rap star has canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour.

According to LA Times music reporter Gerrick D. Kennedy, West has shut down the rest of his tour, which included a stop at Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 9.

The arena and Live Nation, the ticket sales and marketing company, also confirmed the cancellation of the rest of the tour. Tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase, the company said.

The news comes after another highly-publicized outburst from the rap superstar during a brief concert -- he walked out on the concert following a rant about Jay Z and Beyonce -- in Sacramento, CA on Sunday night.

