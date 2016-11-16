Stalemate continues over Confederate flag pole in front of business

A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.More >>
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.More >>
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."More >>
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.More >>
Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.More >>
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.More >>
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...More >>
Monday marked two years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from State House grounds. All the while, an hour away, another Confederate flag still flies high above a Midlands city.More >>
The incident resulted in a three-hour standoff between the man and police.More >>
All lanes of Interstate 26 have reopened in Lexington County after the South Carolina Department of Transportation had to make emergency pavement repairs Monday.More >>
Dig that cow costume out of the closet and get ready for Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A.More >>
