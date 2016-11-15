Doctor: Haze found in Midlands should not have long-term effects on body

Despite the Midlands getting some rain over the weekend, dry conditions and the wind aren’t helping as smoke and haze linger over the city skyline.

These conditions can be hazardous if you are in it for long periods of times, especially if you find yourself in one of the more vulnerable groups.

The air quality index Tuesday for Columbia, which is set by the EPA, is 101. That level toggles between moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those sensitive groups include the elderly and older adults, younger children and those with respiratory issues and related chronic conditions such as lung disease and heart disease.

Tuesday on the Columbia Riverwalk, some runners and walkers did not seem to be bothered or impaired by the haze. However, they did notice it.

“It’s something I definitely had in mind that if I found myself having trouble catching my breath, keeping my breath,” said John Bradley. “I was going to back it up and slow down and it is easy today. But it’s definitely something to keep in mind as you’re running.”

A doctor from the Department of Health and Environmental Control told WIS there shouldn't be any long-term effects, for most people, from the haze even though the air quality can be irritating to your body.

"With the smoke and particles and things, you might have some red eyes and burning eyes and notice some burning in your throat and airways," said Dr. Gil Potter. "We would encourage everyone, if anyone starts to have symptoms, check with their doctor. If they're taking medications for respiratory diseases to be sure to check with their doctor if they want to change any of those."

If the air is bothering you, experts recommend limiting the time you spend outside as well as keeping windows and doors closed. If you are using an air conditioner or central heating unit, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean from getting inside.

Although we can see the haze, it’s also a good idea to check the air quality index daily to know if the air could put you at risk.

Also, keep in mind the State Forestry Commission has a burning ban in effect for many counties including Richland, Lexington, Newberry, and Saluda counties.

