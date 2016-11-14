Marcus Lattimore promoted to head football coach at Heathwood

University of South Carolina football great Marcus Lattimore is set to be named head football coach of the Heathwood Hall high school team on Monday, according to the school.

Lattimore is receiving the promotion after he was hired at Heathwood to be the B-team football coach.

Lattimore replaces outgoing coach Steve Victory, who resigned to move to Louisiana to be closer to family.

"Heathwood Hall is a special community that I am thrilled to be a part of. The kindhearted people make this place feel like home. The genuine care for our students is evident, and it all starts with great leadership from our Head of School, Chris Hinchey. The sport of football has provided me with a platform to motivate and inspire thousands of kids over the years, and this will give me an opportunity on a daily basis to continue to make an impact on the lives of our young men. Our coaching staff will immediately begin to create a uniform system, developing the program from top to bottom, with the foundation built on an emphasis of accountability. Our young men will know they represent something bigger than themselves. Our players will work with pride to have people respect the name on the back of their jersey and more importantly, the name on the front." Lattimore said in a statement.

The former Gamecock has been living one heck of a life since he retired from the NFL after it was revealed he would be unable to play following a devastating knee injury during his final year in the garnet and black.

Lattimore was set to join new coach Will Muschamp's staff in the fall, but the NCAA stepped in and said that would be an "unfair recruiting advantage."

He has also married his high school sweetheart.

Heathwood is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to make the official announcement.

