My Take: Reach out to a veteran and say thanks

This week our nation will commemorate and honor America's military veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Veterans Day –originally Armistice Day and created in recognition of the ending of hostilities in World War I –

is an annual anniversary with thanksgiving, prayer and events designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.

Since our world is not a peaceful world and war will continue to be waged amongst nations, Veterans Day will continue to be relevant for many generations to come as it has been for many in the past and present.

On this day of remembrance – let us not forget those who have sacrificed before us that we may live free and pursue our inalienable rights as U.S. citizens.

It's time to do something about making life better for Veterans in this country, here's hoping that President-Elect Trump follows through on his campaign promise to fix the system that has made life deplorable for some of our most deserving American Heroes.

And instead of letting this day come and go like so many other national holidays – have you given any thought as to how you will show your appreciation to Veterans on this day?

If you know a veteran - reach out to him or her and thank them for all they did on behalf of this nation.

If you don't know of one then say a prayer for them and their families. Those simple acts will mean more than you know and it's the least we can do.

That's my take, what's yours?

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.