My Take: It's time to unite as a nation

Votes have been cast and "Decision 2016" is at an end. It was a long, often grinding campaign filled with intense rhetoric and intense emotion. Donald Trump has emerged as President-elect with a victory in the electoral college.



We knew going in that no matter which candidate came out on top, half of the electorate would be ecstatic and the other half would be in despair. That is the very nature of politics.



The night after the election, thousands hit the streets in various states to show their displeasure with the outcome. It is every American's right to peacefully assemble to voice their opinion.



But after disappointment is vented, there comes the time to unite as a nation. The candidates and the President all realize that, above all, we are one nation.



"For those of you who've chosen not to support me, there are a few people, I'm reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country," Trump said.



"Donald Trump is going to be our president," Clinton said. "We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power. And we don't just respect that. We cherish it."





"We're not democrats first," President Obama said. "We're not republicans first. We are Americans first. We're patriots first. We all want what's best for this country."



Those comments were followed by the encouraging sight of President Obama and President-elect Trump side by side at the White House promising a smooth transition. Lets hope the spirit of cooperation in Washington extends beyond January 20th. Remember, the presidency is not an all-powerful position. Our founding fathers established a system of checks and balances between the executive, legislative and judicial powers for a reason.



So where do we go from here? If you voted, hold your head high knowing you were an important part of the process. Voice your displeasure if you don't like policies, sound your approval if you agree and continue to be proud to be an American.



That's my take, what's yours?

