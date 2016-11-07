My Take: WIS has launched a new set

Over the past few days, you have probably noticed some exciting changes at WIS. We have just debuted a new set that promises to give you a more appealing viewing experience.

From demolition of our old set to construction of our new one, it was a two-week process to get everything up and running.

Viewer expectations have changed over the years and we want to meet those demands of high visuals, high interaction and access to up to the second information you won’t find anywhere else.

The launch is particularly timely with Election Day almost here. The long, often grinding presidential campaign is nearing an end. And on election night, we will be able to provide you analysis and insight unique to WIS. From detailed breakdowns of voting patterns to the latest from campaign headquarters…you’ll see it all. We’ll be there live on Sunrise before the polls open all the way through the evening as results come in.

And even when we’re not on the air, you can follow us continuously on WISTV.com. There, you will find analysis and breakdowns on the races important to you. We hope you will join us for our coverage of Decision 2016. And if you haven’t already done so, be sure to vote this Tuesday.

That’s My Take, What’s Yours?

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.