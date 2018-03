WIS Salutes Senior Airman Zandra Mikell. Mikell has served in our military for six years.

While deployed at Kandahar Air Base in Afghanistan, she still cheered for her Gamecocks. Mikell's dad, Leroy, nominated her saying she's done an outstanding job and that his daughter makes him very proud. We are also very proud to salute Senior Airman Mikell for her service, courage and dedication.

