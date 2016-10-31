My Take: The Millennial vote

We are entering the final days of the 2016 Presidential campaign. And one of the biggest emerging story lines is the Millennial vote. 18 to 35-year-olds now represent more than 69 million voters. However, some question not only who they will vote for but if they will show up to the polls at all.

According to some studies, as many as a fourth of Millennial voters either still haven't decided on a candidate or simply plan to sit out Election Day altogether. A name has even been given to those voters who can't get behind any of the Presidential candidates -- the "Nobody 2016" movement. The reasons are varied.



Bernie Sanders was widely supported by Millennial voters. With his candidacy over, some have been slow to move their support to fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton. Also, both Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump have high unfavorability ratings among young voters.



WIS is listening to Millennial voters as they voice their concerns. This week, we hosted a forum titled "The Millennial Vote: Your Voice, Your Generation." It was an opportunity to talk issues and learn about the candidates. We will be airing this one hour special Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. We hope you will join us.

Make no mistake. Overall, we are an electorate that is highly engaged. In several early voting states, numbers are up significantly over 2012. And we encourage all in the Midlands to exercise your privilege on November 8.

Then watch WIS on election eve and get your results. Our coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on election night.

That's My Take, what's yours.

