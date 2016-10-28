Trashy Interstate 126 finally getting cleaned up after report airs

A day after running a report about trash and litter piling up on the side of Interstate 126 into Columbia, South Carolina Department of Corrections inmates were spotted cleaning up the mess Friday afternoon.

One of the main arteries into the Capital City not only had mounds of trash littering the landscape, but it was so bad that you could spot the trash from a Google Maps satellite photo.

Palmetto Pride Executive Director Sarah Lyles said more often than not, litter or trash accumulates in a spot like that accidentally as opposed to being deliberately dumped.

