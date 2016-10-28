Midlands youth lacrosse teams qualify for elite FL tourney, seeking donations for travel

The U15 Mallards after winning the Coastal tournament in Myrtle Beach in June. (Source: Jay Fisher)

A group of lacrosse players from the Midlands have qualified for a prestigious tournament in Florida next month.

The Midlands Mallards under-15 and under-17 teams will be playing high school, JV and high school varsity/elite club lacrosse teams from across the country at the IMG Nationals in Bradenton, Florida during the weekend of November 19.

The teams won tournaments here in SC to earn the chance to compete in a world-class lacrosse competition and gain exposure to top collegiate coaches.

The winning teams in each division will receive a free week of lacrosse training at IMG Academy.



The club is seeking donations to help defray the cost of tournament fees, travel and related expenses for coaches, and players.

If you'd like to donate, click here to visit the club's gofundme page.

