Community Builder honoree surprised during Philanthropy Day Luncheon

On Thursday, the finest in Midlands philanthropy were recognized at the National Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon in downtown Columbia.

The event is hosted annually by the SC Central Carolina Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

A range of people and organizations were honored on Thursday for their commitment to giving back.

That includes the Michael J. Mungo Foundation which was recognized for its heart to serve others, including through its Community Builder award which we present right here on WIS.

After being recognized at the luncheon, Matt Mungo with Mungo Homes turned the tables and gave a surprise Community Builder award to Charlotte L. Berry.

While Berry was at the luncheon to present two scholarships developed in her name to honor other philanthropists, the Mungo Foundation wanted to thank her for her efforts.

Berry has been serving others since the age of 12 and has served on boards for numerous non-profits including United Way of America, American Red Cross, Pawmetto Lifeline and Palmetto Health Foundation, just to name a few.

Berry said she was shocked to be named a Community Builder.

“I was absolutely surprised,” said Berry. “This was a very well-kept secret, and I’m so indebted to AFP and of course Matt Mungo for the presentation which was so clever and it will be a part of me for a long time.”

When asked about the many ways Berry has been involved in the Midlands, she credits her parents for inspiring her to give back.

“I have to mention, this is very special to me, that my parents were definitely philanthropists certainly as far as their time and their talent went,” said Berry. “I grew up thinking that I really needed to be a part if everything philanthropic. I’m afraid I got carried away and got a little too involved at times, but I have loved every minute. I count it as a blessing that I’m able to give the time that I do. It’s a real opportunity.”

As a Community Builder, Berry receives a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice from the Michael J. Mungo Foundation.

