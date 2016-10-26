One SC Fund receives $100,000 donation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One SC Fund receives $100,000 donation

Source: Jack Kuenzie via Twitter Source: Jack Kuenzie via Twitter

The One South Carolina Relief Fund has grown by $100,000 thanks to a donation Wednesday from South Carolina company Nucor. 

“It just goes back to the heart of South Carolina," Haley said. "It’s who we are at our core. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

“We’re 2,000 people strong,"said a Nucor executive at the check presentation. "Our company was born and raised in SC.”

After the flood of 2015, Nucor employees united to help one another and the communities they serve.

“What happened next was awesome, the Nucor family pulled together," he said. "It was inspiring, it was a wonderful thing to see.”

The One SC Relief Fund was founded after the 2015 flood to gather donations to help residents recover where federal funding and other donations fall short. The state's critical victims include the elderly, disabled and poor, who can barely afford recovery efforts on their own. 

Haley said thanks to help provided by the fund, 1,500 families put back into homes after the 2015 flood

“This is South Carolina at her best,” Haley said. Nucor officials presented the check to Haley and the Central Carolina Community Foundation at the Governor's Mansion Wednesday. 

The One SC Relief Fund has distributed more than $2 million in grants for relief and recovery, and the Nucor donation raises the current fund up to more than $800,000.

"We are starting to see some serious progress across the state," Haley said. 

For more information on the One SC Fund or to donate, click here. 

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved. 

