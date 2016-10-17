Ameris Bank collecting non-perishable food for Midlands food ban - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ameris Bank collecting non-perishable food for Midlands food banks

The Ameris Bank lobby in Irmo full of non-perishable food items in 2015. (Source: Ameris Bank) The Ameris Bank lobby in Irmo full of non-perishable food items in 2015. (Source: Ameris Bank)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Ameris Bank is collecting non-perishable foods during the month of October to benefit Midlands food banks.

The 7th Annual Helping Fight Hunger food drive initiative is a bank-wide project. A food bank in every town with an Ameris Bank location will receive the donation of goods collected at the local Ameris Bank office, plus a monetary donation from Ameris Bancorp.

Items collected in the Midlands will be donated to Harvest Hope, Lexington School District 4 JAG and Snack Pack Programs with McGregor Presbyterian Church, Lexington United Methodist Church and the Palmetto Project.

Ameris Bank encourages employees, customers, and members of the community to donate, between October 1 – 31, by dropping off non-perishable food items in the collection box located inside every Ameris Bank location and at partnering businesses.

Since Helping Fight Hunger launched in 2010, Ameris Bank has donated over 2.4 million non-perishable food items to local food banks and given over $455,000 through Ameris Bancorp donations

For additional information about the Ameris Bank Helping Fight Hunger food drive initiative, click here

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.

