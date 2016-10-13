Project Icehouse to revitalize heart of Lexington

In an effort to sustain Main Street and revitalize the heart of Lexington, leaders in the city have come up with a multi-phase plan. And the next part of that project is complete.

On Thursday morning, Lexington city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the Project Icehouse Amphitheater is ready to use. Town officials are excited about the entertainment venue becoming the newest destination for tourists and residents to enjoy.



The 900-seat amphitheater was built to host various community events including concerts. It was built as a part of a vision plan passed by the Lexington City Council in 2012. Mayor Steve MacDougall says this is about the 10th and largest project included in the plan—all in an effort to help revitalize the area and connect business and residents to the downtown area.



"Downtown was a little stagnant. We lost most of our retail downtown. So in an effort to bring that retail back, we created something that would draw people downtown, create a vibrant downtown -- and this is going to do it for us,” says Mayor MacDougall.



The town has hired someone specifically to make sure this venue is booked and used. The Lexington Craft Beerfest will be the first event and will feature regional craft beers, cuisine from local food trucks and restaurants and live music. Click here for more information.



Future development for Project Icehouse includes boutique retail and restaurants, boosting the revitalization of downtown Lexington. Here is a list of restaurants within walking distance from the amphitheater:



1) Keg Cowboy: 108 East Main St.

2) Private Property: 220 West Main St.

3) Main St Steak House and Bar: 131 East Main St.

4) Old Mill Brewpub: 711 East Main St.

5) Creek Side: 711 East Main St.

6) Fatz Café’: 942 East Main St.

7) Flight Deck: 109 Old Chapin Rd.

8) Libby’s: 116 West Main St.

9) Top Dog: 115 West Main St.

10) Cribb’s Sandwich & Sweet Shop: 108 South Church St.

11) Groucho’s Deli: 117 East Main St.

12) The Kingsmen: 924 East Main St.

13) Harbor Inn: 411 West Main St.

14) Sapori: 403 North Lake Dr.

15) The Root Cellar: 420 Columbia Ave.

16) Mediterranean Café: 327 W Main St.

