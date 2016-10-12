My Take: Gov Nikki Haley saved lives

Last week, as Hurricane Matthew was still in the Caribbean, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was faced with some very difficult decisions.

As the forecast began to show a distinct path straight to South Carolina, a calm Governor Haley announced she had declared a state of emergency and called for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of coastal residents. She also closed schools and government offices in dozens of counties and announced lane reversals on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia. That all happened five days before the storm hit.

“The goal is to take as many cars off the roads as we can and to be as safe as we possibly can,” Haley said. “We want to be safe, but we also want to make sure that it’s not a frustrating situation for people.”

The timing of the extraordinary measures taken by the governor did not sit well with some in areas of the state away from the coast. Thousands were immediately faced with finding appropriate childcare or taking work off and an influx of traffic from the coast.

Governor Haley and the rest of the state’s leaders did not waiver. “South Carolina is strong," she said. "I am very proud of Team South Carolina. They are ready.”

We now see why the evacuation was necessary so early. Those who heeded the warnings made it to their destinations with plenty of time to spare.

You were right governor, Team South Carolina was ready. In fact, the whole state was ready.

The editorial board at WIS believes that the Governor made the right call here. In fact, Governor Haley has repeatedly demonstrated strong leadership in our state as she has confronted many statewide crises in her term.

Without her quick actions with regard to Hurricane Matthew, many lives could have been lost.

In an era when many are quick to point the finger of blame on government leaders for their actions, Governor Haley’s executive actions stand out as consistent and thoughtful for the citizens of South Carolina. And in this case of Hurricane Matthew, we can all feel reassured once again.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

