A crash involving several vehicles on westbound Interstate 26 is causing traffic problems near the Bush River Road exit, mile marker 107.

The crash is between the Bush River Road exit and the exit to Interstate 20. All lanes are now open.

All lanes were closed for about 1/2 hour and traffic backed up on Interstate 20 approaching 26 westbound.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. It took about two hours for emergency crews to clear the scene.

