Angie Stone was arrested...but not that Angie Stone

Angie Stone was arrested following a shooting over the weekend, but this isn't the Angie Stone you think we're talking about.

According to Captain Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old Angie Jennifer Stone was taken into custody at her home on Chason Road.

“Based on information gathered during our investigation, Stone shot at her boyfriend multiple times during a verbal argument,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The victim was struck multiple times but is expected to recover.”

Stone has also been charged with one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. A judge has set Stone’s bond at $75,000.

