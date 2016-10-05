High school football games pushed back to final week of season

Following the South Carolina High School League's recent decision to extend the regular season by a week, teams have opted to move games initially scheduled for this week to the week of November 4.

The following games have been moved:

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

River Bluff at White Knoll

Irmo at Spring Valley

Dreher at Lower Richland

Westwood at South Pointe

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Calhoun County

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

A.C. Flora vs. Chapin (game to be played at Spirit Communications Park)

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.