High school football games pushed back to final week of season

Following the South Carolina High School League's recent decision to extend the regular season by a week, teams have opted to move games initially scheduled for this week to the week of November 4.
The following games have been moved:
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
River Bluff at White Knoll
Irmo at Spring Valley
Dreher at Lower Richland
Westwood at South Pointe
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Calhoun County
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
A.C. Flora vs. Chapin (game to be played at Spirit Communications Park)
