DURING: Evacuating and taking shelter from a hurricane

As a natural disaster like a hurricane readies to bear down on the state, South Carolina officials have already created evacuation and shelter plans to help things move smoothly.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Evacuation Routes

Shelter Information

The American Red Cross regularly sets up shelters in the event of an emergency. They have created a map of all open shelters.

Know Your Zone

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has also created a map to help residents understand the dangers of storm surge.

