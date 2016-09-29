My Take: Let the system work before rushing to conclusions

Recent events in Charlotte have once again sparked widespread unrest.

Last week, Keith Scott was fatally shot by a police.

The following day, downtown Charlotte was flooded with people protesting what they considered an injustice.



Those peaceful protests quickly turned into violent riots with looting, fires and even death. At one point, it appeared downtown Charlotte was on the verge of anarchy. How could things spin out of control so quickly in a modern city in today's world?

Some say the rising tensions and frustrations over Scott's death come from a history of issues between law enforcement and African-Americans.

Adding to those frustrations is the revelation that Charlotte police were in the area not to serve a warrant on Scott, but another man.

"Black people needed to get treated fair," said one protester. "All lives matter but black people need to get treated fair."

On the other hand, some pushed for protesters to be patient and allow the process to work. "We don't know what happened yet and I think we need to allow the investigation to take place before we start."



We live in a age where people want instant information, instant answers and instant justice. But it takes time for law enforcement and authorities to gather all the facts; something many today are seemingly unwilling to accept. That's why it is more important than ever that we come together to incite peace instead of violence.

Community leader Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson said it best. "There's a major contrast between the old days and today and most people now possess what I call a fast food mentality that things must be resolved immediately and instantaneously, but that's not the way it is in real life."

Today we often see people rush to conclusions and exercising extreme impatience with authorities without allowing the proper time for understanding.



It is time to give thoughtful pause when incidents like this occur and allow our police and community leaders the time they need to do their jobs and let the system work the way it was intended to.

That's my take, what's yours?

