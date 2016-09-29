Stalled log truck, crashes cause traffic problems on EB I-26

A stalled log truck and several minor crashes slowed commuters on Interstate 26 in Columbia Thursday morning.

The log truck was blocking the center lane of eastbound 26 near exit 104, which is the Piney Grove Road exit. It took about 45 minutes to move the truck out of the way.

Minor crashes were reported on eastbound 26 at I-126 and near exit 108, but they were off to the side according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the SCDOT, crashes were also reported on Interstate 20 at exit 76 westbound (I-77) and one mile west of exit 80 in the Pontiac area.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

