SCDOT to share maps, visuals of possible fixes for Malfunction Junction

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has hit the halfway point on its number one priority, the Carolina Crossroads project, and the public will finally be able to see what the corridor could look like in the coming years.



The plan will mean an overhaul for the intersection of Interstates 26, 20 and 126 northwest of Columbia known as Malfunction Junction. The goal is to reduce congestion, increase safety and increase capacity in the area.



The project initiated in March of 2015, and during that time the team has studied the area around the roadways looking at possible impacts to wetlands,

streams, neighborhoods and businesses. It’s also collected information on current conditions in and around the corridor.



Now a second round of public meetings will be held as the team develops alternatives for interchanges within Malfunction Junction. Maps showing the possible fixes and the results of a two-level screen process will be available to the public starting next week.

"Each alternative will have its own display board that people can come and look at and talk to SCDOT engineers and professionals and look at different alternatives that are presented," said project manager Brian Klauk.



The first meeting is Tuesday, October 4th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Seven Oaks Elementary School on Ashland Road. If you can't make the meeting, it will be available on demand here.



