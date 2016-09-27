Inaugural fall fitness festival raises money for Camp MATES

More than $3,000 was raised this past Saturday during the inaugural Soda City Fall Fitness Festival.

It was held in Boyd Plaza on Main Street in Columbia. There was a sampling of home-grown fitness studios, local juicers, and other community-based businesses.

Every 30 minutes was an opportunity to try a new kind of fitness class. The money raised will benefit Camp MATES, which is a summer camp for children with social skills deficits. The camp focuses on sports, social skills, nutrition, and music.

"We really focus on making it an inclusive camp where all kids can benefit from all the different things that maybe they don't get to benefit from during the year. We really focus on fitness as part of Camp MATES," Allison Brazendale, director of psychology at the Autism Academy of South Carolina said.

Proceeds from the event will allow Camp MATES to implement yoga and mindfulness classes for next year’s summer camp.

