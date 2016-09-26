Deputies make arrest in robbery, kidnapping of 73-year-old Newberry Co. woman

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the robbery and kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman last week.

Anthony Maurice Wise, 24, of Green Meadow Drive is charged with burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and grand larceny. Wise was arrested Saturday morning.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at the victim's home on Green Meadows Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

The victim told deputies the man was hiding in her car and when she opened the door to get in, he kicked her in the chest.

Deputies say the man forced her into her home and tied her up with an electrical cord and duct tape. After driving her car around with her in it, demanding money from an ATM.

He returned her to her house, took money, jewelry and her car.

She was able to escape and call 911.The woman suffered a broken collar bone. At the time of the incident, investigators said that the man was familiar with the victim.

The car was later found on Boyd's Crossing Road and was processed at the Newberry County Crime Lab.

WIN A TABLET FROM WIS!

“I find it especially despicable for someone to not just rob an elderly person but to physically assault and injure them as well,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “He could have gotten her money and property without injuring her, but he chose to inflict additional injury and pain on the victim, particularly since he knew her and lived in the same community. I pray that the legal system will take the full extent of his actions into consideration as he is dealt with by the law.”

Bond was denied for Wise. Foster said at the time the incident occurred, Wise was on probation for a drug-related conviction.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.