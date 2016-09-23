GRAPHIC VIDEO: Moments leading up to shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS/AP) - Video of a deadly encounter between Charlotte police and a man shows his wife repeatedly telling officers he is not armed and pleading with them not to shoot as they shout commands to drop a gun.

The two-and-a-half minute video, taken by Scott's wife, does not clearly show moment he was shot by police on Tuesday, but gunshots can be heard. Scott is seen on the ground moments after the shots were fired and surrounded by officers.

Click here to see the unedited video obtained by WIS sister station WBTV. **WARNING: IT IS GRAPHIC AND CONTAINS PROFANITY**

Rakeyia Scott can be heard repeatedly telling officers her husband is not armed and pleading with them not to shoot as they shout commands to drop a gun.

His wife tells officers at the scene that he has a traumatic brain injury. At one point, she tells her husband to get out of the car so that police don't break the windows. As the encounter escalates, she tells them repeatedly: "You better not shoot him."

After the gunshots are heard, Scott can be seen lying on the ground while his wife says "he better live." She continues recording and asks if an ambulance is called as officers stand over Scott. It is not clear if they are checking Scott, who appears to be laying on his chest, for weapons or attempting to render aid.

An attorney for the family of the man shot by Charlotte police says newly released video recorded by the victim's wife does not prove whether the shooting was justified.

The video was posted after a third night of protests over the shooting gave way to quiet streets as a curfew enacted by the city's mayor ended early Friday.

The largely peaceful Thursday night demonstrations in the city's business district, watched over by rifle-toting members of the National Guard, called on police to release video that could resolve wildly different accounts of the shooting of a black man earlier this week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Friday that there is footage from at least one police body camera and one dashboard camera.

The family of Scott, 43, was shown the footage Thursday of his fatal shooting and demanded that police release it to the public. The video recorded by Scott's wife had not been previously released.

