Newberry Co. deputies search for man who kidnapped, robbed 73-year-old woman

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say robbed and kidnapped a 73-year-old woman.

They say it happened Wednesday night on Green Meadows Drive just after 10:30. The victim told deputies the man was hiding in her car and when she opened the door to get in, he kicked her in the chest.

Deputies say the man forced her into her home and tied her up with an electrical cord and duct tape. After driving her car around with her in it, he returned to her home and demanded money.

He took money, jewelry and her car.

She was able to escape and call 911.The woman suffered a broken collar bone.

The victim's car was found near Boyd's Crossing Road.

The man is described as black with dreadlocks, wearing a red tee-shirt, blue jeans and a black hoodie. Investigators determined the man is familiar with the victim.

