Newberry Co. deputies search for man who kidnapped, robbed 73-year-old woman

Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office says a child playing with a lighter at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon was the cause of a fire that displaced 30 people and killed a dog.More >>
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
The family of a 34-year-old man killed last year while walking home following a day at work will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in hopes of generating new leads.More >>
A Newberry man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the kidnapping, assault and robbery of an elderly neighbor.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
