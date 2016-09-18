Sheriff's department searching for man involved in shoot-out with deputies

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding a man they say was involved in a domestic incident that lead to shots being fired at deputies.

Deputies say they are searching for 25-year-old Dontrell Carter. He is described by deputies as a 5’10” medium-skinned black man with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is in dreadlocks, according to deputies. A photo of Carter is attached to this story.

Deputies say Carter is considered to be armed and dangerous.

WIS is told by deputies the initial incident happened at 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in Dalzell. Deputies say Carter assaulted his girlfriend. She was not seriously injured, according to deputies, and she did not require any medical treatment.

After the assault, Carter left the home in Dalzell and went to a family member’s home on Jerry Street. Deputies say this is where shots were fired by Carter and someone in the home returned fire. No one in that incident suffered any gunshot wounds.

Deputies say a BOLO (be-on-the-look-out) was issued for Carter and a City of Sumter Police officer spotted Carter’s vehicle on US 521. The officer waited for backup from the county before initiating a traffic stop. Carter did not stop for blue lights and a chase ensued northbound on US 521.

After attempting to turn onto Furman Field Road, deputies say Carter wrecked down an embankment. That’s when Carter got out of his car, firing at deputies. Deputies returned fire and Carter ran into the woods.

SLED is assisted in the search for Carter with helicopters and bloodhounds.

Deputies urge anyone with any information on the location of Carter to not approach him, but contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

