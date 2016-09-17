Clemson scores 2 TDs in no time. Really! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson scores 2 TDs in no time. Really!

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - How's this for quick scoring? Two touchdowns with no time off the clock.

That's what happened in the first quarter for No. 5 Clemson in Saturday's game against South Carolina State.

After Wayne Gallman ran 3 yards for a score, the ensuing kickoff went to Ahmaad Harris in the end zone. The receiver flipped the ball to the official before taking a knee. That's a fumble. Clemson's Denzel Johnson pounced on the ball for the touchdown.

A week ago against Troy, Clemson was guilty of a special teams gaffe. Ray-Ray McCloud's 75-yard punt return ended when the receiver let go of the ball at the 1 before reaching the end zone.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

