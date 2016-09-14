My Take: The Tunnel To Towers 5K Run and Walk is more than just a race

This Friday is an event we look forward to all year long. That’s when thousands will hit the streets of Columbia for the Tunnel To Towers 5k Run and Walk. The runners will include young and old, soldiers and firefighters, many in their gear.

The fourth annual South Carolina event serves as a way to honor the life and legacy of New York firefighter Stephen Siller. The father of five was off-duty when he heard what happened at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Acting instinctively, he jumped into action to help the victims.

"Stephen couldn't get through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which connects Brooklyn to Manhattan, and he ran through the tunnel to the towers, so we call it the Tunnel to Towers run," Stephen's brother George Siller said. “My brother, Firefighter Stephen Siller, died on 9/11. He ran from Brooklyn to Manhattan with 65 pounds of gear on, and he saved lives, but he lost his life in the process."

Siller was among 343 firefighters who died when the Twin Towers collapsed.

The first Tunnel To Towers was held in 2002 in New York City. It has since grown around the country.

This year’s event gets underway near the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street. All proceeds go to support the Tunnel To Towers Foundation which helps our injured military service members. A portion of the funds raised will also benefit South Carolina first responders, service members and their families.

The opening ceremony is set for 6:30. WIS will be broadcasting live from the event Friday. And we invite you to join us for this very worthy cause. You can find out more on how to register by clicking here. We look forward to seeing you there.

