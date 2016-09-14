Community Builder: Gaston man helps coordinate Honor Flights for years

For eight years, Honor Flight of South Carolina made a way for war veterans to get to Washington, D.C. and see their memorials.

Over time hundreds of vets made the trip, in large part thanks to donations and volunteers who worked behind the scenes.

Thanks to a Community Builder nomination, we learned one of those volunteers is Gaston man Terry Pound.

“He’s always been an inspiration as our older brother,” said Terry’s brother Glenn. “He doesn’t like for me to say that much.”

But Glenn Pound said it through his nomination for Terry highlighting how his brother served for years as a volunteer with Honor Flight of South Carolina

“He doesn’t want any notoriety for it, but I thought he deserved it,” said Glenn. “It’s been like 3600 people that have been notified, gone on the Honor Flight, and I just thought it was a great thing to do.”

Terry’s been serving with Honor Flight of SC since it launched in 2008. His inspiration was personal because his dad is a Navy veteran.

“His dad died in 2007 and after that he was asked to go on an Honor Flight and he said, I’m going,” said Terry’s wife Sandra. “He paid the $500 to go, and then he said I’m going to work with this to honor my dad.”

Terry volunteered as the Operations Manager coordinating flights and logistics and scheduling the veterans. That included legendary Swansea football Coach Doug Bennett.

“I was able to go on that flight because of Terry,” said Coach Bennett. “I saw some of the war memorials that I had never seen. There was a crowd of people there just clapping and cheering when we came into the station and the same thing when we got back to Columbia. It was inspiring.”

Because we wanted to surprise Terry for all his efforts, we got him to his brother’s dealership under the pretense we were doing a story on family-owned businesses. Matt Mungo shared the news while our cameras were rolling.

And while the last Honor Flight of SC took off in May, Terry said he’s hoping there’s still more work to do.

“I think in the back of my mind I still think there’s going to be another flight,” said Terry. “There’s going to be another one.” Terry adds he and the team that worked to get each veteran to Washington would do it in a heartbeat. “The whole team would be willing to do it again, I’m sure.”

