WIS Salutes Newman Amick

By Judi Gatson, Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC

WIS is proud to Salute Newman Amick of Gilbert, South Carolina. After 23 years of service, Amick retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.

He’s a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his decorated military career he received the Bronze Star and multiple Air Force Commendation medals.

Now in his 80’s, he loves his country more than ever and still lives a very active lifestyle. If he's not working at church you might catch him getting in his exercise walking with his dog, Buddy.  He’s been married to the love of his life, Vivian Amick, for more than 64 years.

Every fall, he takes his kids, grand kids, and great grandkids up to Gatlinburg, TN for a fun filled weekend trip, his treat!  It’s a family tradition they all treasure as much as they treasure him.  Amick’s grandson Frederick says his Granddad is and will always be his hero.

