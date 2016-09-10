LIVE BLOG: Bulldogs defeat USC 27-14

The Gamecocks travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

MSST: 6-yard pass from Nick Fitzgerald to Fred Ross (PAT good, 11:00, 7-0 MSST)

SECOND QUARTER

MSST: 17-yard pass from Fred Ross to Donald Gray (PAT good, 12:15, 14-0 MSST)

MSST: 3-yard pass from Nick Fitzgerald to Jordan Thomas (PAT good, 3:21, 21-0 MSST)

MSST: 27-yard field goal by Westin Graves (:00, 24-0 MSST)

THIRD QUARTER

USC: 18-yard pass from Brandon McIlwain to A.J. Turner (PAT good, :05, 24-7 MSST)

FOURTH QUARTER

MSST: 28-yard field goal by Westin Graves (9:30, 27-7 MSST)

USC: 4-yard pass from Brandon McIlwain to K.C. Crosby (PAT good, 2:37, 27-14)

