LIVE BLOG: Bulldogs defeat USC 27-14

The Gamecocks travel to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
You can keep up with scoring updates here. You can also follow us on Twitter for game updates.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
MSST: 6-yard pass from Nick Fitzgerald to Fred Ross (PAT good, 11:00, 7-0 MSST)
SECOND QUARTER
MSST: 17-yard pass from Fred Ross to Donald Gray (PAT good, 12:15, 14-0 MSST)
MSST: 3-yard pass from Nick Fitzgerald to Jordan Thomas (PAT good, 3:21, 21-0 MSST)
MSST: 27-yard field goal by Westin Graves (:00, 24-0 MSST)
THIRD QUARTER
USC: 18-yard pass from Brandon McIlwain to A.J. Turner (PAT good, :05, 24-7 MSST)
FOURTH QUARTER
MSST: 28-yard field goal by Westin Graves (9:30, 27-7 MSST)
USC: 4-yard pass from Brandon McIlwain to K.C. Crosby (PAT good, 2:37, 27-14)
Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.